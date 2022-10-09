BUSH, Lowell

BUSH, Jr., Lowell B. "Ben"



51, of Springfield, passed away October 7, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center after a long and brave battle with Myasthenia Gravis disease. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on May 21, 1971, the son of Lowell B. and Arizona M. (Foster) Bush, Sr. He attended Springfield Free Will Baptist Church on Sunset. Ben enjoyed putting model cars together, enjoyed drawing and was a huge Debbie Gibson fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Victoria; and maternal and paternal grandparents. Survivors include his daughter Carolyn Nicole Bush; brothers Tim (Kim) Bush and his twin John Bush; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and his caregivers Deb and David Foster. Services to honor Ben will Wednesday at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Charlie Crider officiating. Livestream will take place on the Memorial Home Facebook page at Noon.Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested MG Disease Foundation, 290 Turnpike, Suite 5-315, Westborough, MA 01581, or mg.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



