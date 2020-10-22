X

BUSH, ROBERT

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BUSH, Sr., Robert

Robert Bush Sr., 79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on

October 18, 2020, at Good

Shepard Nursing Home. He was born May 5, 1941, in

Bowling Green, Kentucky, the son of Virgil and Jannette (Dunn) Bush. He was an avid painter and handyman. He leaves to cherish his memory to his family seven children, Lynnette (Fred) Carson; Mary (Roger) Dennis; Robert Jr.

(Winnie) Bush; Frank (Romaine) Bush; Tina (Stacey) Dennis; Elizbeth Peterson and Carol Hottenstein, one brother James Bush, special friend and mother of children Rev. Frankie Bush, ninety grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a host of

nieces and nephew. He is proceeded in death by his wife Natalia Bush, parents, brothers, three grandchildren, John, Olanda and Olajuan. Service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:30 am until time of service which will be private at 10:30am.

Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required.

Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.