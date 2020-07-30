SCOTT BUSH 12/1/1964 - 7/30/2017 Scott, you brought smiles, laughter, warmth, caring & a deepening happiness to the hearts of everyone. Lucky enough to have been a part of your life. Life isn't the same without you. Loved and sadly missed, Mom, Dad, daughter Lydia and all your family & friends. We love & miss you too Shawn.
Bush, Scott
