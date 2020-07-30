Breaking News

Trump floats election 'delay' amid claim of voting fraud

X

Bush, Scott

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

SCOTT BUSH 12/1/1964 - 7/30/2017 Scott, you brought smiles, laughter, warmth, caring & a deepening happiness to the hearts of everyone. Lucky enough to have been a part of your life. Life isn't the same without you. Loved and sadly missed, Mom, Dad, daughter Lydia and all your family & friends. We love & miss you too Shawn.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.