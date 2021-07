SCOTT BUSH



12/1/1964 - 7/30/2017





Our Dear Scott,



We miss you more than ever. We miss our walks, our talks and your helping hands.



We miss your intelligence



that always lead to helpful opinions and constructive ideas. We miss all of these things and more. Most of all



I miss your laugh and your beautiful soothing voice calling me mom.



We love you Scott!



Sadly missed by,



Mom, Dad, daughter Lydia and all your family & friends.