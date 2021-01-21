X

BUSH, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BUSH, Shirley A.

Age 75, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the

family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.