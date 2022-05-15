BUSSE, Carolyn Faith



Age 85, of Cincinnati, formerly of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health. She was born October 19, 1936, to Frank Herbert and



Margaret Viola (Hurt) Bickford in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Robert Francis Busse Sr. in 2008; sister Marilyn Bickford in 1934. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Robert (Lynne) Busse of Ludlow Falls, Catherine (Louis) D'Allura of North



Vernon, IN, James (Sara) Busse of Springboro, Julie (Thomas) Davis of Cincinnati; 12 dearly loved grandchildren; 13 cherished great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Busse graduated from Julienne High School in 1954 and graduated from The College of St. Mary of the Springs (Ohio Dominican University) in 1958. She was a homemaker and served as President of the F. H. Bickford Co., Dayton, until her retirement in 1986.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami Street, West Milton with burial in Dayton Memorial Park



Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family



Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online memories of Carolyn may be left for the



family at www.hale-sarver.com.

