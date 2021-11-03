BUSSELL, Donald E.



Donald E. Bussell, age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on



Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born in Maysville, Kentucky, on June 25, 1934, to the late Elmer and Carrie (Morgan)



Bussell. He was a proud graduate of Orangeburg, (KY) High School, Class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married the love of his life,



Carol Dunaway on July 7, 1954, who preceded him in death in 2013. Don worked at Champion Paper for many years and retired from Detmer Properties. He loved to play music with his brother Kenneth and was a lead guitarist in the White Lightening Express Band for 35 years. Don was an avid U.K. Wildcats fan. Don and his wife Carol had a loving marriage of 59 years. They had the love and respect of their family along with a host of friends. He was so proud of his family and played a key role in each of their lives. Don will be missed by many. Don is survived by his children, Jay (Sandra) Bussell, Donna (Ron Beggs) Joachimi, and Tami (Mike) Covey; his grandchildren, Jason Bussell, Carrie (Gregg) Bell, Brian (Missy) Dixon, Cara (Danny Ratliff) Joachimi, Kaitlyn Covey, Megan Covey, Jon (Leslie) Rand, Matt (Brittany) Rand, and Michael Rand; his great-grandchildren, Andrea, Linsie, Ethan, Brody, Bella, Nate, Nick, Kaiden, Dalton, Gavin, Jacob, and Dannie Lynn; and a great-great-grandson, Elias. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife; his Son, Gregory; as well many other family members. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Donald Trumbull officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill



Burial Park. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff of StoryPoint, Promedica Hospice and the



Butler County Veterans Service Commission. Memorial



contributions in Don's memory can be made to any local area charity.

