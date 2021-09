BUSTLE, Luther Junior



Age 91 of Mt. Vernon, KY, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at his residence.



Visitation for Luther Junior Bustle will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 11am until time for the funeral service at 1pm at the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals with Bros. Jack Carpenter and Eugene Webb officiating. Burial will



follow in the Ball Cemetery.