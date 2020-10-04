X

BUTCHER, Jimmy

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BUTCHER, Jimmy Wayne Jimmy Wayne Butcher, 73, of Springfield, passed away September 26, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 23, 1947, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the son of Wilburn and Fannie Lois (Van Hoose) Butcher. Jimmy lived and breathed golf and was retired from Navistar. Survivors include one son, Kevin Butcher, Worthington, OH; three grandchildren, Jennifer Watkins, Michael Trent (Katie) Butcher and Matthew Seth Butcher; 10 great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; three brothers, Larry, Mike and Donnie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, James Wilburn "Willie" Butcher, and his parents. Private services will be held for Jimmy's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.