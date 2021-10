BUTLER, Charles "Charlie"



67, of Florence, AL, passed away from COVID-19 on Sept. 26, 2021. Born Nov. 27, 1953, in Springfield, OH, to the late Louis and Mary Elizabeth Butler. Charlie had 10 siblings and 9 children. He served in the United States Navy. Charlie will be missed by his family. He was laid to rest on Oct. 5, 2021, in the Alabama National Cemetery, Birmingham, Alabama.