BUTLER, Mark



Dateline: Gastonia



Mark Butler passed away on November 18, 2021, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was 76 years old.



He was survived by his daughter Katie Sawyer, son-in-law Bobby Sawyer, grandchildren Tripp, Gavin, and Audrey



Sawyer, as well as ex-wife



Jo Anne Butler, who he



remained on good terms with.



Mark was born on February 2, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Bellbrook High School and was a veteran of the Air Force Reserve. After retiring from Dayton Power and Light, he moved to North Carolina, where he became Papa to his three grandchildren. He took care of them every day and was one of the best parts of their lives.



At Mark's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of that, his family asks that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans charity.



A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is serving the family.

