BUTLER, Robert

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BUTLER, Robert D. 64, of Springfield, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in his home. Robert was born July 18, 1956, in Springfield, OH, to Richard and Dorothy (Clemens) Butler. He is survived by two brothers, Rick and James Butler. He was preceded in death by his parents. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

