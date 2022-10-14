BUTLER, Steven



Age 73, of Brookville, passed away on October 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Rose Butler; brother, Charles Butler. Steven was an amazing, devoted and loving Father and Papaw. He loved animals great and small, art and architecture and was a connoisseur of the marriage between good beer and chocolate. Survived by his daughters, Amelia (Nick) Crossman and Maggie (Kara Bingham) Butler; grandchildren, Lukas and Rylee; siblings, Norma and Mike Butler; cousins, Sheryl and Bill Hicks. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.

