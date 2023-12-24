Butler, Tyrone Ralph

age 62 of Dayton, was summoned to glory Thursday, December 14, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 28, 2023 at REVELATION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1496 Swinger Dr. Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9:00 a.m.; the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. H.H. Roberts Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

