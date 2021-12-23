BUTTERBAUGH, Loren Keith



Age 68 of Trotwood, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was employed for 18 years by the Huffy Corporation and was currently working for Green Tokai in Brookville.



Loren was a member in good standing of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma and also a member of the Randolph Township Historical Society and the Trotwood Historical Society. He



enjoyed genealogy, photography, watching Western movies, listening to music and spending time with his niece and nephews. He is survived by his sister: Lora Ford, brother and sister-in-law: Brian and Cindy Butterbaugh, niece: Kate (Shannon) Thomas, nephews: Derrick (Sarah) Ford, Nathan Ford, Scott (Allison) Butterbaugh, great-nephews: Zach and Chase Ford, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Adolph and Georgenia (Nunley) Butterbaugh.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired,



memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph Township Historical Society. To view the service for Loren and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com