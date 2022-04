BUTTS, John



John Butts of Dublin, OH, formerly of Huber Heights and Fairborn, passed away at Kobacker House, Columbus, OH, on March 18, 2022, at age 74. John was a loving father, a devoted husband and a good friend. His memory will be honored on May 14, 2022, at Tremont Clubhouse, 4800 Tremont Club Drive, Hilliard, OH. Visitation at 11 am, memorial at 12-noon, followed by a celebration as John had requested.