BUTTS, Patrick Alexander "Alex"



29, of South Vienna, went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1993, to Jerry and Kelli (Scholl) Butts Jr. Alex graduated from Norteastern High School, class of 2011; and the Hobart Institute of Welding. He was currently employed at The Champion Company as a skilled welder. Alex loved the outdoors, he liked fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, frisbee golf. He loved life and lived it to it's fullest. Survivers, in addition to his parents, are brother, Wes Owens of Vandalia; grandmother Rose Butts of Columbus; grandmother, Sandra Scholl of Springfield; his niece, Ellie Owens of Vandalia; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also left to cherish his memory are very special friends: Victor Roark, Dakota Smith, Bailey Scanlon, Paul, Jenna, and Summer Allen. Alex is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Maurice Scholl; paternal grandfather, Jerry Butts Sr. and a cousin Ben Phillips. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 23 at United Church of South Vienna beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



