BUXTON, Brian

Obituaries
3 hours ago

BUXTON, Brian William "Buck"

Brian "Buck" William Buxton, 59, of Springfield, passed away January 12, 2022 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born October 29, 1962 in Springfield, Ohio. Brian was a graduate of Shawnee High School and JVS. He worked for 31 years as a deputy for the Clark County Sheriff's Department. He loved riding his Harley and had a previous affiliation with the Plains Drifters. He enjoyed going to the beach, gardening, spending time with family and friends, and bragging about his grandkids. He was a talker and could carry on a conversation with anybody. Survivors include his fiancée, Jackie Burkitt; mother and stepfather, Jo Ann (Wheldon) and John H. Steinhauer of Springfield; children, Angela Nicole "Nikki" (Rayshawn) Ball and Reed William Buxton; grandchildren, Evan Pottinger and Raylee Ball; step-grandchildren, Caroline and Bella Harper; siblings, Rodney (Suzy) Steinhauer, Jennifer Steinhauer, David Buxton, Shane Steinhauer, and Jason Steinhauer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Jack Buxton. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Masks are encouraged for those in attendance. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

