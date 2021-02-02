BYERS, Sonya Dee
Age 46, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at home with family. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Feb. 9, 1974.
Sonya was a homemaker and attended Oxford Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Michael Byers;
children, Jon Ryan Flores,
Jennifer and Jaylyn Byers; grandchildren, Lexus and Zayden Flores; her father, John Watts; sister, Nadja (Tony) Crawford and her borther, Charles Newton. Her mother, Sheila Watts, preceded her in death. Gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Memorial Ceremony will follow with Pastor Rudy Allen officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at
