BYRD, Arthur



Arthur Byrd, age 82, of Liberty Township, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. He was born on March 29, 1940, in Clay County, KY, the son of the late Clay and Alzie (nee Sparks) Byrd. Arthur retired from Mosler Safe Company as a welder after many years of service. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Byrd; two sons Greg Byrd and Brian (Katina) Byrd; four grandchildren Danielle Byrd, Christopher Byrd, Alison Byrd, and Kayleigh Byrd; five siblings Wanda (Lester) Staggs, Lillie Faye (Bobby) Drinnon, Carl (Cindy) Byrd, Raymond (Cindy) Byrd, and Charlie Byrd. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Arthur was also preceded in death by two sisters Kathleen Craycraft and Alpha Warren. Visitation will be on Friday, February 17, 2023, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com