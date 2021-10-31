dayton-daily-news logo
X

BYRD, Merle

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BYRD, Merle "Dean"

Age 54 of West Carrollton, passed away at Kettering Medical Center on October 11, 2021. He was born on May 13, 1967, in Middletown, OH, to the late Levi and Donna (Pelfrey) Byrd. In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his sister, Tracey Stamper; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Mildred Byrd; maternal grandparents, Loreada and Warren Pelfrey.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Robin Byrd; children, Michael, Christopher, Jarred and Breanna; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; aunt and uncle, Sue and Donald

Hopkins; special brother-in-law, Chucky Graybeal; and numerous extended family and friends.

Dean was a master technician and service writer for SCP Automotive in Kettering since March of 2003.

Dean enjoyed motorcycle riding, bowling, playing pool, woodworking, watching movies, and listening to music.

Family will receive guests from 9:30-10:30 AM on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.

To share a memory of Dean or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
NAGY, Dorothy
2
ANDERSON, Ronald
3
Brame, DPD Officer Kevin
4
ESPICH, Nancy
5
FARRA, Minnie
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top