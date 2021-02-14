BYRD, Viva



Age 98, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born June 4, 1922, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of William and Lieudisa (Sparks) Hall.



Viva is preceded in by her sisters, Miva Bluhm, Hazel Shatto and Mabel Jackson; brothers, Ralph Hall, Pete Hall and William Hall; husband, Chester Byrd; sons, Philip and Brett. Viva is survived by her daughter, Jennie (Rob) Beck; grandchildren, Brad (Marsha) Beck, Paige (John) Willenbrink, Ashley Byrd and Kyle Schreiner; great-grandchildren, Morgan Beck, Matt Willenbrink, Heidi Willenbrink, Aivia Byrd and Dorian Byrd.



Viva enjoyed cooking and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed going to church on Sunday and worshipping God with all of her friends at the First Baptist Church. She loved visiting her children and grandchildren in her later years and telling stories about them growing up. Viva worked as a hair stylist and a real estate agent and as an LPN until her early 80's. She was also a founding member of the Grandmother's Club and the Eastern Star.



The family wishes to thank all of the Otterbein and Hospice staff that made Viva's final days a blessing.



Funeral services will be held at a later date.


