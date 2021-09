BYRD, Walter

BYRD, Jr., Walter "Walt"



Walter "Walt" Byrd Jr., 68 passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Walter was born June 22, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Walter Byrd Sr., and Florine Byrd. He is



preceded in death by his



parents, grandparents, and brother Willie Byrd. Survived by loving wife Vickie, other



relatives and friends. Walk Through Viewing begins at 10 A.M. Services 11 A.M., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Interment, West Memory Gardens.



