BYRGE, Irene



86, of Middletown, passed away on August 22, 2021, at Astoria. She was born November 28, 1934, the daughter of Ezra and Polly (Combs) Hicks. Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She attended Poasttown Church of God for many years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Cundiff, Richard Bebee, Harold Byrge; and 9 siblings. Irene is survived by her son, David



(Linda) Cundiff; grandsons, Jed (Leighann) Cudiff, Matthew (Caitlin) Cundiff; great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Kamryn; two sisters, Evetta Dickenson and Maggie Smiley; two brothers, Curlis (Ethel) Hicks and Curt (Leota) Hicks ; and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be 12-2 pm, Friday, August 27, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Kenny Brewer officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

