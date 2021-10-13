dayton-daily-news logo
BYRNE, Barbara

BYRNE (Houk), Barbara Ruth

Age 74 of Englewood, FL, formerly of Clay Township and Arcanum, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with her family by her side. She was a member of the Meadowdale High School class of 1965. Barbara co-owned and operated several GNC Stores for many years. She was a member of the Arcanum Garden Club. Barbara loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the

casino, crafting, cooking, gardening and shelling on the beach in Florida. She is survived by her children: Ruthann (Kent) Crabtree of Englewood, Amy (Pete) Jeffers of Arcanum,

Richard (Julia) Byrne of Arcanum, grandchildren: Alex (Cassy) Crabtree, Ashtyn (Tyler) Liddy, Christopher (Natalie) Jeffers, Cori (Brandon) Daniele, Lane, Madelyne, Landon and Mackenzie Byrne, great-grandchildren: Trey and Whitley

Jeffers, brother and sister-in-law: W. John (Joan) Houk Sr. of IN, special cousins: Mike (Luke) Mershon of Lebanon, special nieces, nephews, relatives and numerous special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years: Clair W. "Dick" Byrne Jr., parents: Wilbur and Ruth (Caton) Houk Sr. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday,

October 16, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Joan Houk officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the

funeral home. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to EverHeart Hospice. To view the service for Barbara and to leave an online condolence, please visit


