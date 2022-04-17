BYRUM, Karen Sue



Age 79, of Sebring, FL, passed away March 4, 2022, at Advent North Hospital in Sebring. Born July 8, 1942, to James Coleman and Alma Cooper in Middletown, OH. She was a 1960 graduate of Lemon Monroe High School. Karen was formerly employed at Albers Supermarket and Armco International in Middletown. Karen loved the Lord Jesus. She was a member at The Church of the Way in Sebring. After her marriage,



Karen chose her career to be a homemaker throughout her 60 year marriage. She loved her family dearly. After retiring she and her husband became residents of Buttonwood Bay Retirement Community and later Sebring Village in Sebring, FL.



Karen enjoyed the activities particularly in Buttonwood Bay where she loved playing Bingo and various card games with her friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Stephen Byrum, sisters Barbara McIntosh, Brenda Bluhm, and her brother, Jim Cooper. She is survived by her husband, Richard Byrum, of Sebring, sons David Byrum (Lisa) of South Bend, IN, Jon Byrum of GA and Tom Byrum of FL, four grandchildren, sisters Judith Lowe and Carolyn Brewer of Middletown, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Karen is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Karen is interred at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown.

