C.Pp.S., Mary Yarger

Yarger, C.PP.S., Sister Mary



Yarger, Sr. Mary, 75, died May 3 in Pala, California. She was born April 1949 in Fallbrook, California, the eldest of 7 children, & entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1967. For 56 years she faithfully served God, His people & the Congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Pala, California, on May 8 at 10 a.m. Burial will take place on May 13 in the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation on May 13 in Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, at 9 a.m. with Sharing of Memories at 10 a.m. followed by Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 a.m.



As members of the Luiseno Tribe, Sr. Mary's family was deeply rooted in their Native American heritage. In her life of ministry, she served in education as a principal; elementary, junior high and high school teacher; & educational specialist. For over 25 years, she served as a teacher & administrator at her former elementary school, Mission San Antonio de Pala School; her former high school, San Luis Rey Academy; & at Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, California. She also served on the Congregation's leadership team & as coordinator of vocation ministry.



As of May 2024, Sister Mary joins her parents & brother Donald in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, & nieces and nephews. Her faith-filled determination & love will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



