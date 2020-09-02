CADA, Lawrence

CADA, Brother Lawrence John, SM MARIANIST (1937-2020) Brother Lawrence Cada, SM died on August 27 at the age of 82 and with 63 years of religious life in the Society of Mary. Bro. Cada, the son of James and Alice (Dusek) Cada was a native of Cleveland and attended Cathedral Latin School. His sister Georgine Kudyba is also deceased. Bro. Cada is survived by his nieces Karen Curran and Cathy Kudyba. After high school, Bro. Cada entered the Marianist Novitiate and began his lifelong commitment to the Society of Mary. Brother Cada taught Mathematics at the University of Dayton. He also served many years at the North American Center for Marianist Studies. Bro. Cada was a widely respected Marianist scholar. Visitation: Thursday, September 3, 3 to 5 pm at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount Saint John, 4435 East Patterson Road, Dayton OH 45430. We regret that the Mass of Christian Burial (5:15 pm) will have to be PRIVATE due to COVID19 and social distancing concerns. The Mass will be live streamed at https://qac-ohio.org. Click on the "Live Streaming " button and scroll to the Funeral Mass. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

