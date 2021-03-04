CAFFEE, Dianna

CAFFEE (Grandstaff),



Dianna Mae "Peanut"



65, of Dayton, formally of New Carlisle, Ohio, was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 27, 2021,



surrounded by her family after a bravely fought battle with cancer. She was born April 26, 1955, in Troy, Ohio, to Wayne A. and Norma J. Grandstaff (Apel). She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Danny Grandstaff, and sister Donna Justice. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Edward Caffee, daughter Kristy Deering (Larry), son Jeremy Caffee, grandchildren; Shelby



Perry (Brian), Brennen Dunlevy, Amelia Sherman, Emily



Weaver; great-grandson, Memphis Perry; sister Denise McLain and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Dayton or The American Cancer Society. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

