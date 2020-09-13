Cagnetti, Rose

CAGNETTI (nee Franchino), Rose Marie Age 100, of Sugarcreek Township, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by family at her residence. She was born on July 15, 1920, in Koppel, PA, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Grace (Santillo) Franchino. Rose was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas R. Cagnetti, on June 14, 2006; three siblings, Florence Franchino, Jennie Van Kirk, Joe Franchino; and her great-granddaughter, Amanda Vogelpohl. She was the loving mother of Jeanne (Jim) Rueger, of Cincinnati, OH, Frank (Linda) Cagnetti, of CO, Marianne (Mark) Brescia, of Sugarcreek Township, OH, and Joanne (David) Cronin, of Oakwood, OH; the devoted sister of Nilda Franchino, of Pittsburgh, PA, and formerly of Koppel, PA; the caring grandmother and great-grandmother of Matthew Cagnetti and his son, Jake Cagnetti, Kellie (Eric) Vogelpohl and their children, Tyler, Emily, Nathan and Abbey Vogelpohl, Jamie Rueger, Jodie (Ryan) Johnson and their children, Arden and Sylvan Johnson, Julie (Andrew) Sonnek and their children, Jackson and Hudson Sonnek, Marcy Brescia, Molly Brescia, Martina Cronin, Katherine (Mark) Laird, Micaela Cronin and Eleanore Cronin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Rose was a charter member of St. Helen Catholic Church and retired from K-Mart Department Stores after 20+ years of dedicated service as Personnel Supervisor. Rose was able to remain in her home, a promise made and kept to our dad, due to the dedication of the entire Brescia family with special care provided by her granddaughter, Marcy. Prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside, OH, with Father Anthony Geraci as the celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers on Friday. If desired, contributions may be made to either The St. Helen Elementary School Endowment Fund or The Hospice of Dayton in memory of Rose. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

