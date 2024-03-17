Cahill, John

Cahill, John Robert

CAHILL, John Robert, age 66, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024 at Kettering Health Dayton. John was a Sherriff Deputy, retiring after many years of service and a U.S. Army & U.S. Navy Veteran. He is survived by Aaliyah Winters, whom he considered his daughter; and her 2 daughters, Aamyiah & Ivy; his nieces, Nancy Kinney & Colleen Wallace; nephews, Pat Cahill & Troy Wilson, Jr.; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 West Third Street. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

