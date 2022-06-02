CAIN, Gary E.



Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on



February 16, 1947, the son of James and Ellen (Steele) Cain. Gary attended Hamilton City Schools and was a 1965 graduate of Garfield High School. He was a veteran of Vietnam with the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. Gary was employed in the maintenance department with Southwestern Ohio Steel for 35 years, retiring in 2005. He was an avid hunter and was an active member of the AmVets Post #1983, Eagles Post #3986, and Moose Lodge #410. On February 13, 1976, in Hamilton he married Alice Morgan and she preceded him in death in 2017.



Gary is survived by three children, Amy (Casey) Morgan, Cindy (Alan) Brashear, and Michael (Teresa) Denney; three siblings, Lisa (Gerry) Tomlin, Jalah (Jim) Turner, and Kenzie (Carol) Cain; six grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) Brashear, Alyson (Scott) Ebbing, Hannah (Brad) Spurlock, Sara (Aaron Jarvis) Denney, Sam Bagley, and Katie Bagley; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, David Denney.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood



Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

