X

CALDWELL, Donna

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CALDWELL, Donna Sue

Donna Sue Caldwell, age 77, was born on July 11, 1943, to John and Mary Jane Brandly. She passed away on February 8, 2021, in Hamilton, Ohio. Donna touched many people's lives in her community. She married James Caldwell and

together they raised their two sons while she taught at

College Corner Union School. As a member of the College Corner United Methodist Church, she was involved in the

Older Adult Ministry. Over the years, she owned Family

Mercantile and Suzy's where she loved to talk with all of the townspeople that she grew up with or taught in school.

Donna is survived by her sons, Greg (Charmin) Caldwell of West College Corner, IN, and Anthony (Nicole) Caldwell of

Walnut Creek, CA. She also survived by her grandchildren,

Hannah Caldwell, Hayley Cole, Tiffany Caldwell, Conrad

Caldwell, Byron Caldwell, Scottie Pipenger, Jimmy Pipenger and Kenny Pipenger. Great-grandchildren, Haley, Presley, Kayden, Lyric, Grayson, and Jameson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Caldwell, her parents John, and Mary Jane Brandly and a granddaughter, Katelyn

Caldwell. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 4 PM until 6 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11 AM. Interment to follow at the College Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the College

Corner Union Elementary PTO, 230 Ramsey St., College Corner, OH 45003. Online condolences to


www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.