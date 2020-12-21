CALDWELL, George

CALDWELL, Jr., George A.



Age 83, passed on December 12, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Born November 21, 1937, in



Lexington, KY, to George and Minnie Schooler Caldwell, Sr.



He retired as a supervisor from DP&L; was a Mason, a member of Mt. Enon MBC and a veteran of the United States Navy.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles, James and Martin Caldwell;



sisters, Anna and Miriam.



He is survived by his loving wife, Lessie B. Caldwell; daughters, Brenda Robinson and Judy Bateman; son Eugene; brother-in-law Elmer (Anne) Martin; sister-in-law Hettie Martin; brother M.C; sisters FD and PC; a many grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Service of memory Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11 am at Mt. Enon MBC 1501 W Third St Dayton. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

