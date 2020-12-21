CALDWELL, George

X

CALDWELL, Jr., George A.

Age 83, passed on December 12, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Born November 21, 1937, in

Lexington, KY, to George and Minnie Schooler Caldwell, Sr.

He retired as a supervisor from DP&L; was a Mason, a member of Mt. Enon MBC and a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles, James and Martin Caldwell;

sisters, Anna and Miriam.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lessie B. Caldwell; daughters, Brenda Robinson and Judy Bateman; son Eugene; brother-in-law Elmer (Anne) Martin; sister-in-law Hettie Martin; brother M.C; sisters FD and PC; a many grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Service of memory Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11 am at Mt. Enon MBC 1501 W Third St Dayton. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

