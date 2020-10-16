CALDWELL, Kenneth "Ken" "KC" Kenneth "Ken" Caldwell "KC" passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and was welcomed into Eternity on October 11, 2020, at the age of 82. He was a man of profound Faith putting God, his family, and friends at the center of his life. He was an avid golfer with a superb short game and a great waggle. He loved country music and playing cards with his family. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Gertrud (Geimer) Caldwell (12/30/1960). Loving father of Evelyn (Stephen) Brannen, Kenneth (Julie) Caldwell, Peggy (John) Roesser and Perry (Kelly) Caldwell. Cherished grandfather of Ashley (Nicholas) Younger, Matthew (Lauren) Westfall, Anthony (Adrienne) Brannen, David (Cara) Caldwell, Emily Caldwell, Grace (Tanner) Harris, Joseph Roesser, Carter, Cloe, Camden, Catey Belle, Calle and Carsen Caldwell. Great grandfather of Coryn, Makenna and Makayla Younger, Ava, Marliesa, Wyatt and Adeline Westfall, Zachary T. Brannen and Abel Caldwell. Adored brother of Debbie (Chip) Pennybacker, Elson Caldwell, Shirlene (Ray) Knuckles and Willard (Christine) Caldwell. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Charlie and Susie Ellen Caldwell and his sisters Ruby Jean and Lois Jean and brother Charlie (Junior) Caldwell and grandson Zachary J. Brannen. The visitation will take place on Monday, October 19th at 10 am, followed by Mass at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Centerville, Ohio. A private burial will take place at Bellbrook Cemetery, Bellbrook, Ohio. The Mass will be live streamed via StreamSpot - https://venue.streamspot.com/c9f4b9ef. Memorial contributions may be to St. Vincent de Paul Dayton - https://stvincentdayton.org/.

