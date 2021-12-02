CALDWELL, Mark Carey "Markie Shane"



Age 57, departed unexpectedly November 24, 2021. The youngest of five sons born to Mary Alice (Watson) Caldwell and James E. Caldwell, Jr. A 1982 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and attended



Dayton Barber College, obtaining his barber's license in 1985. Mark became a legendary



barber and co-owner of Superior Cuts Barber Shop of Trotwood. Preceded in death by his brother, James E. "Spunky" Caldwell, III, and his father, James E. Caldwell, Jr. He leaves his mother, Mary Caldwell; brothers, Ronald (Yvonne) Caldwell, Melvin Caldwell and Jeffrey



Caldwell; a loving host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews,



nieces, and special friends. Visitation 12:30-1:30 pm, Friday, December 3, 2021, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. A private service for family and close friends will follow at 1:30 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Masks are



Required.



