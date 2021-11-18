CALDWELL, Sheryl Sue "Sheri"



63, of New Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She was born January 15, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio. Sheri is survived by her husband,



Thomas Caldwell; mother,



Shirley Stewart; children,



Kimberly (Steven) Cooper, Douglas (Margaret) Case,



Samantha Caldwell, Zach (Tina) Caldwell, Sarah Caldwell; grandchildren, Austin, Anthony, Stevie, Kaleb, Jude, Sarah, Layne, Hannah, Elle, Kylie, Maddison, Parker, Sapphire; brothers, John Stewart, Kenneth Stewart, Mike Stewart, Ron Hilderbrand, William Hilderbrand; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Betty Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her



parents, William Thomas Hilderbrand, Wallarta Rogers, Jack Stewart; brother, Carl Stewart; grandson, Jacob. Visitation for Sheri will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with the funeral service to begin at 4 p.m. RogersFuneralHomes.com.



"See you later, love you, bye."