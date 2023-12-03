Caldwell, Venna R.



Venna R. Caldwell, age 64, of Trotwood, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 20, 2023. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Funeral service begins at 12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.



