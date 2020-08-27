X

CALHOUN, Jamaka

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CALHOUN, Jamaka Jamaka Calhoun, passed away on August 14, 2020, at the age of 28. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 28, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Ministries, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.