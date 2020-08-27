CALHOUN, Jamaka Jamaka Calhoun, passed away on August 14, 2020, at the age of 28. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 28, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Ministries, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

