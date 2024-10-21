Calhoun, Josephine

Calhoun, Mrs. Josephine



Born January 23, 1930 to Willie and Aline Smith. She peacefully transitioned from this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at the age of 94.



Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10am until time of service 12pm at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Rev. Steven McGee, Pastor  Rev. Gregory Ballard, Eulogist. Interment is Woodside Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home. prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com



