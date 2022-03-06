CALL, Patty Lou



Age 72 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born October 12, 1949, in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rillis O. Sr. and Evelyn Louise (Sears) Moneypenny. She is preceded in death by her brother, Rillis O. Moneypenny Jr.; sister,



Anita L. Moneypenny and mother-in-law, Helen Louise White. Patty is survived by her husband, Keith, of 48 years; sisters, Peg Moneypenny of Centerville and Vickie L. (Greg) Nusinow of Centerville; sister-in-law, Anne E. Moneypenny of Ravenna and many other



loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery.

