CALLAHAN, John Paul

81, of Trenton, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in South Lebanon, Ohio, on July 25, 1940, to

parents, Walter and Vaden (Hibberd) Callahan. John had worked as a butcher for

Trenton Meat Locker. John is survived by his sons, Nick A. (Shelly) Callahan and John P. (Tina) Callahan; and daughters, Karen S. Bowling and Cindy A. Callahan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry R. (Kramer) Callahan; second wife, Virgie M. (Taylor) Callahan; sons, W. Scott Callahan and Tony A. Callahan; and parents. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11:00 am at Neville-Vesper Cemetery, 397 Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Rd., Neville, Ohio. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com


Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

