CALLANDER, John

CENTERVILLE – John R. Callander passed on Feb. 24th, at age 90. Preceded in death by his parents Dr. A.R. and



Helen Callander, his brother



Dr. Douglas Callander, his first wife Joann and his second wife Beverly. He is survived by sons John (Barbara) of Mason, OH, Jeffrey (Sally) of Marchwood, UK, and stepdaughter Barbara Ryan of Centerville. He also had four grandchildren: Ian Callander, Samuel Callander, Jemma Callander and Amy Roeckner (Jordan) along with great-granddaughter Ryan. He was born in Delaware, OH, served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by General Motors. He began his 34 years of service in Columbus in 1953. In 1967 the family moved to Puerto Rico, then to Lima, Peru, and ended 10 years of overseas work in São Paulo, Brazil. A



two-year stint in the GM executive offices in NYC preceded his final work assignment in 1979 as manager of the GMAC branch in Dayton. Following his retirement in 1987 he enjoyed his passion for fixing and repairing as the HouseDoctor handyman in the Centerville area. He also enjoyed volunteering in the Senior Center, working with the Wright "B" Flyer and the Rotary Club. A memorial service will be held at a future date when travel from the UK is possible. Contributions in his name may be made to the Wright "B' Flyer or the Rotary Club of Centerville. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel &



Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences maybe left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

