Jack K Callicoat, 85, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 in Mercy Health Hospital, Urbana.



He was born October 16,1937 in Piqua, Ohio the son of William Lester and Mae (Robinson) Callicoat.



Jack worked for Champaign County Engineers Office for 30 years and he was a Licensed Professional Surveyor from 1969-1989. He was also a member of the Eagles 3974 Aerie.



Jack is survived by his children, Carleen Callicoat, Barry (Jacki) Callicoat, William "Bill" Callicoat; stepdaughter, Kimberly Clark Arthur; grandchildren, McKenzie Callicoat, Cody Callicoat, Nicholas (Ellie) Callicoat, Tyler Durand and Amy Ropp; great granddaughters, Paisley Callicoat, and Beth Durand.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Callicoat; and a grandson, Zachary H. Callicoat.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00-1:00 PM Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the funeral home with Rev. Mimi Ault officiating.



Serving as Pall Bearers; Bill Callicoat, Cody Callicoat, Nick Callicoat, Ty Callicoat, Troy Callicoat, and Evan Callicoat. Honorary Pall Bearers; Nelson Gonsales and Aaron Callicoat.



Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

