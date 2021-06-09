CALLISON, Gary G.



On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Gary G. Callison, loving



husband and father of three passed away at the age of 73.



Gary was born on June 10, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to Joseph and Willma. He served in the United States Marine Corp completing two tours in the Vietnam war. He received his B.S. in business from Wright State University majoring in both management and marketing in 1976. He retired from Navistar after a storied career in manufacturing, and also was a teacher of English at Clark State. Gary also was involved in the community through volunteering at various organizations including the VA hospital in Dayton, Ohio, as well as St. John's serving nourishment to those in need. On April 16, 1971, he married Christina Lynn Bower. Together they raised three sons Gregory, Kevin, and Jeffery.



Gary had a passion for life and all things it encompasses. His love for nature and the great outdoors was a constant thread through his life via travel, hiking, fishing, and a respectful



appreciation for his surrounding environment. He was always one to lend a helping hand, encouragement, compassion and understanding. Gary was a dedicated leader and was never one to shy away from a task at hand no matter how difficult the path.Though he always found time to find the joy of life and lived it! His infectious smile,quick wit, sharp sense of



humor, and warm hearted spirit will be greatly missed by



family and friends alike.



Gary was preceded in death by his father Joseph, his mother Willma, and son Jeffery. He is survived by his dear wife



Christina, two sons Gregory and Kevin, sisters Connie Markis and Debbie Callison and several cousins, nephews and niece. A private memorial service with the United States Marine Corps. will be held in Clifton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the



family asks for donations to be made in Gary's honor to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org) or Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA.org).

