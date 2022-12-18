CALLOWAY, Marilyn K.



Marilyn K. Calloway entered into her Eternal Home on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, where she was reunited with her son Brian who passed at age ten in 1982. She was born October 24th, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Kay Wright.



Marilyn graduated from Fairview High School class of 1959. After attending Miami Jacobs College she worked for the local Social Security office where she met her future husband Don in 1969. They fell in love and got married on November 7th, 1970. She left work to be a full time mother and enjoyed the simple every day life. In the 1990's she returned to work at The Mound in Miamisburg, Ohio.



Marilyn loved the Lord and was a faithful Christian woman. She was always generous with her time in helping others, she had the heart of a true caregiver. She also was active in a card club with her friends for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who we will miss dearly.



The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care for Marilyn.



Marilyn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald L. Calloway; her daughter, Susan (Kevin) Svarda; grandsons, Luke and Cody Svarda; her sister, Marcia Tabor; sister-in-laws, Dottie Schweiterman, Diana Bollinger, and Darlene Poole; and her brother in law Dale Calloway.



The family will receive guests from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022, at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. A Funeral Service will immediately follow beginning at 6:00pm, officiated by Dr.Trent Pinnick. Marilyn's final resting place will be beside her parents in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties in Marilyn's memory.

