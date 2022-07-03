dayton-daily-news logo
CAMERON, Charlene

Obituaries
CAMERON, Charlene

Passed away on June 27, 2022. A longtime member of Phillips Temple CME Church and a 35 year retiree of WPAFB. She leaves to mourn, her children: Jacalyn Brown, Joseph W. Cameron III (Sheila), and Candace Cameron; her special grandchildren Asia, Antwone (Vaylla) Cameron; and other grandchildren: Joseph IV, Jeffrey (Ryikema) Cameron, Bradley and Alivia Brown, Andre and Angelo Cameron; great-grandchildren Malachi, and Angelo Jr. and M'Leya Cameron, Kasia Trammell, Bradley Brown Jr. and Jeffrey Cameron Jr. She is also survived by special friends: Sylvia Moyler, Delores Jones, Dorothy Dozier, Ermalene Davis and Yvonne Gilmore; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph W. Cameron Jr.; and sister, Bernice Florence; parents William and Dollessie Hawkins; uncle and aunt, Zeb and Mary Louise Bursey. Funeral service will be 11AM, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Phillips Temple, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

