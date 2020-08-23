CAMERON, James "Joe" Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1939, in Hamilton, the son of the late Ernest and Silva "Tee" (Whittington) Cameron. James was a proud U.S. Army veteran, had retired from Champion Papers as a Drum Operator, and was an avid bowler and softball player on local church leagues. He married his wife of over 56 years, Rita Sturm, on April 25, 1964, in Hamilton. James is survived by his wife, Rita Cameron; son, James (Tonia) Cameron; and granddaughters, Jordan and Katlyn Cameron and Alicia and Adrianna "Adri" Heiser. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Cameron; and siblings, William, Connie, Jerry, and Charlotte Cameron. A Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, with Becky Conning officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Joe's name to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

