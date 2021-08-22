CAMPBELL, Alan Charles



81, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. Alan was born April 6, 1940, in Washington D.C. He attended Gonzaga High School in the District of Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, and Georgetown University Law School. He was a life-long athlete, playing football and baseball in both high school and college and completing a marathon at the age of 40. Alan married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth Powell Coulon, after graduating from Penn and began pursuing his law degree attending Georgetown at night and working as a Federal Court Clerk. Alan and Liz initially settled in Northern VA, and eventually retired to Callao, VA. He was a member of the Federal Communications Bar Association and served on a number of its committees as well as one term as President of this Bar Association and



another term as President of its charitable branch, the Federal Communications Foundation. He coached all three of his



children in soccer and basketball and served as Commissioner of the soccer program for McLean Youth Sports. In 2005 he joined the Westmoreland Players, the local community theater program in the Northern Neck of Virginia. He acted in 20 plays with the group including a turn starring as Oscar



Madison in the Odd Couple. Alan is survived by his wife



Elizabeth (Coulon); daughters Ellen (Dave) Kaminski, Laura (Alex) Szczybor, and son Ken Campbell, as well as his grandchildren: Andy, Katie and Lindy Belle Kaminski; Emily and



Colin Campbell, and Campbell Marie and Jack Alan Szczybor. We will forever miss our "Camp Director". In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Dayton.

