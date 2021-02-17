X

CAMPBELL, Anna

CAMPBELL, Anna Belle

85, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away February 11, 2021. She was born July 5, 1935, in Lawrenceville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Royden and Mary (Faulder) Rust. She is

survived by her husband, Charles Campbell; two sons, Greg and Shawn Campbell; a daughter, Rebecca (Ernest) Busick; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; other

relatives and friends. In

addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers and sisters. Visitation will be 12-1 PM, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY

FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Associaton. Expression of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.




